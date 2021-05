Hulu has released a new teaser for Nine Perfect Strangers to reveal that the limited series will premiere this August, with new episodes coming out weekly. The teaser shows nine guests of a mysterious resort waiting impatiently under a dome in the woods, while unseen people ring bells. The nine guests look nervous at one another, until the resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), arrives and greets the guests, welcoming them to “Tranquillum House”, adding that the resort’s staff is “going to get you well”. The apparently peaceful place seems to be hiding some sort of secret, which should be no surprise, as this is exactly the premise of Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name that inspires the eight-part series is based.