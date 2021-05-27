North America's Largest Nonferrous Scrap Processors List

The staff at one of the tourist information centers in the Pocono Mountains region in Pennsylvania have not been this busy for a long time now. The phone seems to be ringing off the hook, with vacationers looking for recommendations regarding attractions, restaurants and lodging opportunities. “We haven’t had such a busy May here for quite a while,” told us Matt from the center. “We knew people would be ecstatic after this rough COVID-19 year, but we didn’t know it would be this crazy.”