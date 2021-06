It may not yet be an official Olympic sport, but cake sitting is having quite the moment in the sun this week. That’s all thanks to Indigo De Souza, whose new single “Kill Me” isn’t just a fantastic, slow-churning rocker that gradually builds from gentle guitar strums into a tremendously cathartic anthem of fucked-up and out of control emotion. It’s also an excuse for a video that highlights the fine art of cake sitting—well, maybe “fine” is a stretch, but take a look at this match-up between a ferociously eager gentleman and the pregnant woman who cleans his clock in the ring, both of them using every inch of their bodies to smush some cakes, and tell us their isn’t a little artistry involved, here.