Confidentiality and consent considerations when treating minors

By Rachel V. Rose, JD, MBA
physicianspractice.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen considering the treatment of minors, as well as the release of the related protected health information, there are considerations not to overlook. In the majority of treatment and disclosure of protected health information (PHI) scenarios, parents or legal guardians are entitled to provide informed consent for the treatment of the minor and may request the minor’s medical records. From both a legal and an ethical standpoint, informed consent is fundamental to medical treatment because of the value placed on a patient’s autonomy. As the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics Opinion 2.1.1, “[p]atients have the right to receive information and ask questions about recommended treatments so that they can make well-considered decisions about care. Successful communication in the patient-physician relationship fosters trust and supports shared decision making.” Typically, the older a child becomes, the more “weight” is given to their perspective – this is known as assent.

www.physicianspractice.com
