Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Windermere Cup (Seattle)

historylink.org
 13 days ago

The Windermere Cup is an international rowing regatta held in Seattle on the first Saturday in May to coincide with the traditional opening day of boating season. The competition is the brainchild of Windermere Real Estate founder John Jacobi, and, with the exception of the pandemic year in 2020, has been held annually since 1987, when the inaugural Windermere Cup featured a celebrated Cold War showdown between the University of Washington (UW) men's eight-man crew and the Soviet Union's national team. While the Soviets easily defeated the Huskies, the result was overshadowed by a post-race show of sportsmanship that remains a signature moment in the event's history. Ensuing Windermere Cups have attracted massive crowds to the waters and shoreline around the Montlake Cut and showcased many of the world's best rowers. More often than not, UW crews have emerged vitorious in the marquee races.

historylink.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Marysville, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Home Team#Football Team#Lake University#Uw#Soviets#The Seattle Times#Oregon State#The Montlake Cut#West German#Americans#Cnn#Brotherhood Of Racing#Equity Partners#Silver Cloud Inn#Harvard#Pacific Valley Foods#Microsoft#Seattle Yacht Club#Conibear Shellhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
South Africa
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsteamusa.org

Meet The U.S. Olympic Women’s Volleyball Team As They Tune Up For Tokyo

After extending their record to 7-0 in the Volleyball Nations League and ascending to No. 1 in the FIVB rankings, the U.S. women’s national team was already on top of the volleyball world. On Monday, though, things got even better for the dozen players named to the roster to represent Team USA at this summer’s Olympic Games.
Posted by
Space.com

The 'ring of fire' solar eclipse of 2021: What time does it begin?

The "ring of fire" solar eclipse is coming up Thursday (June 10) and here's when you can watch it. The eclipse will be visible will be partially visible from the United States, northern Canada, Europe, northern Asia, Russia and Greenland, according to Time and Date. You can also watch it live online with several live webcasts, and if you live in any of the areas where it's visible and it's safe to travel, you can look at it outside — just make sure to wear proper eye protection.