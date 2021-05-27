Windermere Cup (Seattle)

The Windermere Cup is an international rowing regatta held in Seattle on the first Saturday in May to coincide with the traditional opening day of boating season. The competition is the brainchild of Windermere Real Estate founder John Jacobi, and, with the exception of the pandemic year in 2020, has been held annually since 1987, when the inaugural Windermere Cup featured a celebrated Cold War showdown between the University of Washington (UW) men's eight-man crew and the Soviet Union's national team. While the Soviets easily defeated the Huskies, the result was overshadowed by a post-race show of sportsmanship that remains a signature moment in the event's history. Ensuing Windermere Cups have attracted massive crowds to the waters and shoreline around the Montlake Cut and showcased many of the world's best rowers. More often than not, UW crews have emerged vitorious in the marquee races.