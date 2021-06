METAIRIE (WVUE) -Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred tonight in Metairie.At around 11:20 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the canal at West Esplanade Avenue near Academy Drive. Two occupants inside the vehicle were recovered and pronounced dead on the scene. The crash appears to be a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle left the roadway for reasons that are not known at this time.There is no additional information available at this time.