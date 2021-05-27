Memorial Day Restaurant Specials, Deals and Freebies

Getting hungry while you're on the go? There's one fast food chain that you'll see popping up pretty much everywhere you look: Taco Bell. It's one of the best-known fast food joints out there, and it's known for having super cheap eats. Even if you're on a strict budget, there's a good chance that you'll be able to grab something here without worrying too much about your wallet. As for the menu? It's filled with lots of Mexican and Tex-Mex-inspired dishes ... though some of them do go overboard.