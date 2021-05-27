Memorial Day Restaurant Specials, Deals and Freebies

Pizza Hut is ready to make '90s fans happy with this throwback pizza from 1997: The Edge, as noted by Yahoo! Finance. Available for a limited time (and at limited locations), this throwback pizza is considered tavern style due to it's cracker-thin crust and cut style yielding 16 slices. Toppings go from edge to edge, thus the name. The pizza is available for a suggested retail price of $12.99, although you may see rates slightly higher at some locations. The Edge is available in four pre-set varieties, including The Ultimate with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, and Roma tomatoes; The Carnivore with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and bacon; The Vegetarian with green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and Roma tomatoes; and The Pepperoni Lover's®, unsurprisingly piled with pepperoni (via Pizza Hut).