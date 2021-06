Syria's President Bashar al-Assad voted on Wednesday in an election set to tighten his grip over a country mired in more than a decade-long conflict.Al-Assad cast his ballot in the former rebel stronghold of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in 2018, which, in retaliation, saw heavy military strikes by the US, UK and France.After voting, Assad said, "Syria is not what they were trying to market, one city against the other and sect against the other or civil war. Today we are proving from Douma that the Syrian people are one.”Since March 2011, scores have...