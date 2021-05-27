Philadelphia Eagles could find gold in one of Jackson’s former teammates

Coastal Carolina edge defender Jeffrey Gunter has all the tools coaches covet at the highest level. Blessed with great size at six-foot-four and 260 pounds, the North Carolina native is a wrecking ball coming off of the edge. The perfect fit for any type of defense in the National Football League, Gunter could play in a motorcycle stance and play as an outside linebacker. He’s someone that could be the perfect addition to the Philadelphia Eagles pass rush, and with the 2022 NFL Draft only being a year away, it’s time to keep an eye on some future prospects.