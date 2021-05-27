Will Konosuba Have a Season 3? When Will It Release?
Anime Writer A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. Ever got tired of how isekai can get kind of repetitive sometimes? Then KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!, an anime that likes to parody and veer away from the regular isekai tropes, is a must-watch. There’s the usual “main character gets hit by a truck and transported into a fantasy world” aspect, but there’s more to it than that and it really just gets crazier from there.epicstream.com