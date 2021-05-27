Marcus Rashford Slams Manchester United Critics Following Europa League Defeat to Villarreal

Marcus Rashford hit out at critics after Manchester United's agonising defeat in the Europa League final against Villarreal. United were beaten on penalties by Unai Emery's side, in an extraordinary shootout that saw both teams convert their first 10 penalties. The defeat also means the Red Devils haven't won silverware since they last beat Ajax in the Europa League final in 2017, and Rashford pulled no punches as he slammed critics and his own teammates for their performance.