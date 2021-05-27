Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Marcus Rashford Slams Manchester United Critics Following Europa League Defeat to Villarreal

By Amreen
90min.com
 7 days ago

Marcus Rashford hit out at critics after Manchester United's agonising defeat in the Europa League final against Villarreal. United were beaten on penalties by Unai Emery's side, in an extraordinary shootout that saw both teams convert their first 10 penalties. The defeat also means the Red Devils haven't won silverware since they last beat Ajax in the Europa League final in 2017, and Rashford pulled no punches as he slammed critics and his own teammates for their performance.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Paul Scholes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#The League#Ajax#Football League#League Football#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Bt Sport#The Europa League#Twitter#Manchester City#Silverware#Trophies#Critics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
AFC Ajax
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Sir Alex proud of Man Utd star Rashford: I phoned him right away

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed his admiration for star Marcus Rashford. Ferguson, who managed United to unprecedented domestic and European successes during his time as manager, always believed in giving young players opportunities. He is certainly impressed by how Rashford has risen through the ranks within the...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Manchester United hit back to claim victory at Villa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings did it again as Manchester United overcame Aston Villa to delay Manchester City’s coronation. Fresh from sealing their place in the Europa League final against Villarreal, the Red Devils turned their focus to Villa Park as they kicked off an unenviable run of three Premier League matches in five days.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd ace Rashford: Trophy win next step in career

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says winning a trophy is the next step in his career development. With United having one foot in the Europa League final, Rashford has claimed that winning a trophy is the next step for this group of players. “I think the trophy is the biggest...
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

United Briefing: Rashford misses that trophy feeling

Marcus Rashford is desperate to get his hands on the Europa League trophy as Manchester United look to finish the job against Roma and book a place at the final in Gdansk. — The 23-year-old enjoyed success early in his senior career, lifting the Emirates FA Cup in his first season before winning the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League in his second campaign at the top level.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal ace matches hugely impressive record held by Man United star Marcus Rashford

Anything you can do, I can do better. That’s what Joe Willock will have texted Marcus Rashford after Newcastle United‘s 4-2 win over Leicester City last night. Willock, who has had a greater influence on the race for Champions League qualification than parent club Arsenal, scored the opening goal of the contest as Newcastle thumped Leicester to put themselves within touching distance of safety.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Manchester United: Rashford must start vs Aston Villa

Manchester United take on Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon aiming to prolong Manchester City’s wait to be awarded the Premier League crown. The Red Devils currently sit second – 13 points behind their nearest rivals and could extend their wait for a few more days at least with a victory against Dean Smith’s men at Villa Park.
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

Video: Caglar Soyuncu thumping header restores Leicester’s lead over Man United after poor Marcus Rashford marking

Manchester United are trailing again at Old Trafford, with visitors Leicester City taking the lead for a second time through a Caglar Soyuncu thumping header. Leicester initially went ahead through Luke Thomas’ first ever Premier League goal. He ghosted in at the back post to volley home into David de Gea’s top corner. It was a fine finish, one which left the Spaniard with no chance.