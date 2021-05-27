newsbreak-logo
Denver, CO

Denver Public Schools Is Making An Improvement To School Meals

97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
Denver Public Schools (DPS) is making a change to their cafeteria food next year. DPS has teamed up with Brigaid, a company that helps K-12 school districts elevate the quality of their child nutrition programs. Brigaid will hire 12 professional chefs who will work with the existing kitchen staff at...

