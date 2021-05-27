Cancel
Cities Have Distinct Microbial Signatures: Study

By Lisa Winter
Scientist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis has the Eiffel Tower, New York has the Statue of Liberty, and Rome has the Colosseum, but a new study finds that cities also have other signature distinctions, even if they never appear on a postcard: their resident microbes. Over a three-year span, dozens of scientists took nearly 5,000 samples from 60 cities around the globe. As reported in Cell on Wednesday (May 26), these locales appear to have distinct microbial communities that include thousands of species of viruses and bacteria that had never been documented before.

www.the-scientist.com
