CI Games revealed the first sales results of Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. The sequel can certainly boast greater interest than its predecessor. Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 has been available on the market since last week, and despite the lack of reviews on most websites, it is quite popular. CI Games announced in a stock exchange communique that the number of pre-orders for the second installment of SGW Contracts is 30% higher than for its predecessor in the same period.