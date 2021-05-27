The Best Beach Umbrellas and Tents for Summer

Have you and your friend group ever been divided over vacation styles? Did one-half prefer to relax in an oceanfront home while the other 50% insisted that the booze cruise life was the way to go? Well, this is a niche and unlikely scenario, but we think we’ve found a happy medium. Deep in the infamous online rental jungle exists the perfect compromise: houseboat Airbnbs. Although they come in all kinds of different shapes and sizes, your average houseboat Airbnb sleeps at least two people, has bathrooms, showers, and everything else you need for a stellar vacay, except it, can sail the seven seas if need be. And, quite frankly, they’re topping out all-star Airbnbs list for summer 2021.