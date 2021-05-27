The Best Beach Umbrellas and Tents for Summer
There’s nothing quite like a sunburn to put a damper on your much-earned and highly-anticipated beach vacation. Skip the skin damage, sidestep the emergency aloe vera run and escape the sun in style with a protective beach umbrella, tent or canopy. Whether you’re looking for a quick-and-easy setup or an Instagram-worthy design, we’ve got you covered. Shop the best beach umbrellas and sun shades the internet has to offer for your next beach day.www.hgtv.com