RICE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal home explosion and fire in Lyons have identified the victim as 65-year-old Terry Sawyers, according to Fire Chief Brad Reid. Just after 11:30p.m. May 27, firefighters responded to the home in the 300 Block of Meadowlark Drive. Upon arrival crews were able to control the fire but not able to enter the home. Firefighters later located Sawyers who died from injuries.