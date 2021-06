Traveling south to Keokuk is on tap for the Washington track teams tonight when they compete in the Southeast Conference meet. The Demon boys are coming off of an Ekstrand Relays title last week and they will have plenty of events vying for a conference title. Individuals that have the best finish in the league thus far this year include Elijah Morris in the 200m and 400m, Lance Sobaski in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m, Reece Mayer in the discus, the 4x400m, sprint medley, and distance medley. Grace Voss has posted the second fastest time on the girls’ side in the 800m and the 4x800m is second.