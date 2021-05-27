Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

NEMPAC to Open New Site

By North End Regional Review Staff
northendregionalreview.com
 13 days ago

North End Music & Performing Arts Center will open its new state-of-the-art community music center at 50 Tileston Street to the public on Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The grand opening of this 2,200 square foot facility, awarded to the 501(c)(3) by the City of Boston and Mayor Walsh in 2019, culminates a six-month transformation and triples the size of NEMPAC’s campus. Against the backdrop of an outdoor festival party with live musical performances by NEMPAC’s faculty and students, the walking tours will begin at the nonprofit’s Prado Studios on the Paul Revere Mall and end at 50 Tileston Street. Tour guides, including NEMPAC’s Board of Directors and Executive Director Sherri Snow, will lead community members along a North End pathway marked by a series of vine-inspired murals by local artist Robyn Reade. The artistic plant murals will illustrate NEMPAC’s growth over the past two decades from a 501(c)(3) offering piano lessons out of its founders’ homes to a community music school and performing arts center operating from over 15 locations throughout the City of Boston.

northendregionalreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Music#Open Doors#Prado Studios#Board Of Directors#Bostonians#Paul Revere Mall#Festival#Arts Center Operating#Grand Opening#Dance Programming#Walking Tours#Theatre#Community Members#Rsvp Information#Vine Inspired Murals#Square Foot#Tour Guides#Artists#Live Musical Performances#Vibrant Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Natick, MAWicked Local

This week at Morse Institute Library

At this time the library is temporarily closed for browsing. However, you can still pick up your holds with no appointment using our new walk-up window at the main entrance. Alternatively, patrons can book a Contactless Pickup appointment online or via the Minuteman Library App, or call 508-647-6520. Pickup appointments are available from 9 to 10 a.m. daily from Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Pickup appoints are available after you receive a request pickup email from the library. Come to the Contactless Pickup area outside the library during your appointment window and grab your items off the contactless pickup shelf. Items will be checked out and bagged with your name on it.
Massachusetts StateBerkshire Eagle

Mass MoCA kicks off summer season May 29 with James Turrell's Skyspace opening

NORTH ADAMS — Mass MoCA is ready to welcome back summer with the return of its traditional Memorial Day weekend summer kickoff celebration. The museum will celebrate the opening of two installations — James Turrell's Skyspace C.A.V.U. and Shaun Leonardo's "You Walk..." and a concert featuring vocalist Julianna Barwick and harpist Mary Lattimore on Saturday, May 29. The celebration also marks the return of Mass MoCA's extended hours. Beginning May 29, the museum will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, through Oct. 14.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Boston, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Brick Townhouse in the South End with a Dreamy Backyard

You get the best of city living and suburban quiet in this sunny corner unit on a tree-lined street. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,499,000. Size: 4,130 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half. Have...
Boston, MANECN

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Brookline, MABoston Globe

Listed: Stunning woodwork befits this one-bed condo in a former Brookline church

A piece of Brookline history is on the market. That piece is a one-bedroom, 1½-bath condominium inside the former St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 90 Park St. The work of architect George A. Clough — who designed several iconic Boston-area buildings, including Suffolk County Courthouse and The English High School — the Romanesque Revival building was dedicated in the late 1800s and for many years served as a touchstone for the Methodist community in Brookline. The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted into housing in the 1980s. Now the property’s vast history shines in Unit 31, a 1,220-square-foot condo listed at $949,000.
Boston, MAnshoremag.com

Five New Stores Open at MarketStreet Lynnfield

MarketStreet Lynnfield continues its growth with the announcement of a new wave of retail, fashion, beauty, and wellness offerings, including the recently opened and locally owned women’s boutique shops Cattivo and Pretty Posh. Plus, three new stores will open at the property this summer. The news comes on the heels...
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Hemming, but no hawing

The folks at the Boston City Archives report this photo comes from one Boston department's annual report. Can you place the scene?
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Worcester retirement community names new executive director

Rogerson Communities has on Monday announced Michael Quirk will be the new executive director of its Briarwood Continuing Care Retirement Community in Worcester, beginning June 1. A graduate of Boston College, Quirk brings more than 12 years of experience to this new position, according to a release from Rogerson Communities,...
Boston, MABoston University

BU Class of 2021 Parents Watch Commencement from Everywhere—Cafes, Couches, Cars

Graduates adapted to the pandemic’s hybrid learning, their parents adapted to the long-awaited graduation ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Alberto Rodriguez sat on a bench in a bus shelter on Commonwealth Avenue, a block from Nickerson Field, holding a bouquet of yellow, pink, and red roses for his daughter Danielly, who was about to graduate from BU Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. He had his cell phone tuned to the livestream link for the University’s historic, socially distanced 2021 Commencement. It was 1:45 pm, 15 minutes before the ceremony he’d been dreaming about for years.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

New startup merges tech and DTC lawn care

Craig Elworthy has spent nearly two decades working in the tech sector as a product manager for email security companies. While he's currently the senior product manager at LinkSquares, a Boston-based artificial intelligence company that aims to help companies as they review and sign contracts online, he's also the founder of Lawnbright, a subscription-based lawn service in Andover that sends its non-toxic products to customers and offers them customized weather updates for a greener backyard.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Fenway Park to return to full capacity later this month

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park will begin operating at full capacity for baseball games and concerts starting later this month, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy announced Monday. Kennedy’s announcement comes after Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. “Today’s update...
Boston, MAWicked Local

Dog Tales: Meet Fluffy

Hi. I am Fluffy, a 9-year-old chihuahua/maltese mix. When I came to the shelter, I was extremely thin. When you adopt me, you will need to take me back to the shelter from time-to-time to see the vet until I get where I should be, health-wise. I will need small, frequent feedings during the day. I will bond with my owner but am nervous around strangers and have been known to nip on occasion. Neither small children nor other pets are recommended and I feel better around women than men. I still bark when my owner leaves, but I do calm down eventually. Yes, there seem to be many “buts.” That said, once we bond, I will be very loyal.