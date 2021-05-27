NEMPAC to Open New Site

North End Music & Performing Arts Center will open its new state-of-the-art community music center at 50 Tileston Street to the public on Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The grand opening of this 2,200 square foot facility, awarded to the 501(c)(3) by the City of Boston and Mayor Walsh in 2019, culminates a six-month transformation and triples the size of NEMPAC’s campus. Against the backdrop of an outdoor festival party with live musical performances by NEMPAC’s faculty and students, the walking tours will begin at the nonprofit’s Prado Studios on the Paul Revere Mall and end at 50 Tileston Street. Tour guides, including NEMPAC’s Board of Directors and Executive Director Sherri Snow, will lead community members along a North End pathway marked by a series of vine-inspired murals by local artist Robyn Reade. The artistic plant murals will illustrate NEMPAC’s growth over the past two decades from a 501(c)(3) offering piano lessons out of its founders’ homes to a community music school and performing arts center operating from over 15 locations throughout the City of Boston.