State Fair Entertainment takes over Santa Anita Park with live music, rides, food and more

Arcadia, Calif.—French-bred Neige Blanche and Juan Hernandez managed managed to get up at the wire to win the Santa Barbara Stakes (G3) at Santa Anita. “It was really close, it could probably go both ways, 50-50, inside or outside and thanks to my filly, we got it,” said Hernandez who chalked up his third win on the day and his seventh stakes win. “It was better, because last time (a fourth place finish in the Grade III Santa Ana Stakes March 27) I think we were a little too close to the pace and today, I was a little bit more (relaxed). Two horses in front of me and she relaxed pretty well. Around the quarter pole, when I asked her to go, she responded really well.