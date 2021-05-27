Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma is Ready for a Washington Squad That is 'Out to Prove a Point'

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 8 days ago

The Oklahoma Sooners aren’t going to be caught off guard this weekend.

Hosting the 16-seeded Washington Huskies, OU knows how good of a team they are.

Sooners head coach Patty Gasso said as much when she hammered the NCAA Softball Selection Committee for underselling the Huskies, as well as a host of other teams.

“We watched the selection show. We watched them walk off,” Gasso said in a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “And quite honestly, I'm 100 percent behind that because I think it was just a rob job, no doubt.”

The Huskies spent most of the season ranked among the top five teams in the country, finishing with the second-best record in the Pac-12 behind UCLA.

But playing with that extra motivation doesn’t always yield the best results on the field, at least not in Gasso’s experience.

“Washington's out to prove a point, but sometimes when you're trying to prove things, it doesn't work smoothly ... for us at least,” she said.

In preparing for the weekend, Gasso said her team is mainly focused on themselves.

“We’ve got to stay in rhythm of what we've been doing,” she said. “We don't look at what other people are saying or what they're doing or what they're thinking, because we control what we control.

“And that is to play our game and not be bothered by the rest of the noise.”

Entering their biggest series of the year, the No. 1-seeded Sooners are embracing their standing as one of the best teams in softball this season.

“I think with different teams, sometimes we take a hard underdog approach. This team doesn't need that,” Gasso said. “I think they know that they're good, I think they know they're gonna be tough to beat. So, I really don't. It just kind of depends on your team and where they stand. This team feels very confident what they're doing.

“We still can get better. So we're really working to have some good practices before we walk into the weekend.”

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
206
Followers
354
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Washington, OK
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Gasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Washington Huskies#The Oklahoma Sooners#Ou#Pac 12#Rhythm#Things#Washington Squad That
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Zoom
News Break
NCAA
Related
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoma Sooner

Big 12 Championship Begins Friday in OKC

May 14-15 / Hall of Fame Stadium / Oklahoma City, Okla. Big 12 NOW on ESPN+/ESPN2 / Radio / Live Stats / Game Notes. • No. 1 Oklahoma opens postseason play this weekend at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship, May 14-15, in Oklahoma City. • The top-seeded Sooners...
SportsPosted by
247Sports

Sooners take down four of Big 12's five major awards

NORMAN, Okla. — All but one of the Big 12's major softball awards have been presented to Sooners. The league announced those Wednesday afternoon, and Patty Gasso is the Coach of the Year, while Jocelyn Alo is the Player of the Year, Grace Lyons is the Defensive Player of the Year and Tiare Jennings is the Freshman of the Year.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

For No. 1 Oklahoma, a Championship Awaits in Stillwater

And it’s for the Big 12 Championship. The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (40-1 overall, 14-0 Big 12) hit the road to Stillwater for their regular season finale against in-state rival Oklahoma State (39-6, 14-1). Notwithstanding their dominant run so far, the Sooners still have to take two of three off...
247Sports

Patty Gasso previews Big 12 Tournament

NORMAN, Okla. — Postseason has arrived for the top-ranked Sooners. The first leg of that is the Big 12 Tournament, which they'll try to win for the fourth straight time and third since its reinstatement back during the 2017 season. They open up play this afternoon with a 2 p.m....
SportsWacoTrib.com

Trib All-Big 12 Softball: Alo heads Sooner-dominated squad

Jocelyn Alo has been one of the most feared hitters in college softball since she first stepped on the field for Oklahoma in 2018. The Hawaii native’s rare combination of strength and hitting prowess was evident from the start as she hit .420 with 30 homers and 72 RBIs to earn the Tribune Herald’s Big 12 player of the year as a freshman in 2018.
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

OU Softball: Sooner pitching could be better entering conference tourney

NORMAN — All season, Oklahoma has dominated at the plate. The Sooners have run-ruled opponents in 30 of 44 games and maintained one of the best collective fielding percentages in the country. But in last weekend’s Bedlam series, OU revealed what might be its one weakness. Pitching. OU’s offense has...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Punches Ticket to Big 12 Title Game With Win Over Texas Tech

OKLAHOMA CITY— Kinzie Hansen woke up on the right side of the bed this morning. After not feeling herself the last couple of weeks, the Oklahoma junior logged her fourth and fifth multi-home run games of the season on Friday, propelling the No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners to an 8-2 victory over Texas Tech and punching their ticket to the Big 12 Championship game.