Viewers all saying the same thing about subversive new comedy We Are Lady Parts

The first look at Dinner in America might make some people feel a bit anxious since there does look to be subject material that’s bound to make some folks uncomfortable, and then make others laugh uncontrollably since a good dark comedy is always appreciated by plenty of people since it tends to come out of nowhere at times and slap the senses without any warning. That’s what this movie feels like it’s going to do even after watching the trailer since after all the odd things there are to see in just a few minutes it does feel as though the entire movie is going to take the audience on an angst-ridden, not so thrilling ride through teenage anxiety that’s bound to get a bit violent and even disturbing on a few levels. The story of a punk rocker named Simon, played by Kyle Gallner, and an oddball teen by the name of Patty, played by Emily Skeggs, appears to be a long list of bad behavior, strangely funny moments, and even worse behavior as these two characters get together after it’s discovered that Patty happens to like the band that Simon plays for and is, well, a bit eccentric in her ways. Simon on the other hand is simply destructive and violent, but if we get to find out why that might be some kind of miracle since from the trailer it feels as though the goal is to experience a more violent and twisted version of something akin to Napoleon Dynamite, with less boredom and more shock and awe delivered in a way that only teens can these days. That might not be entirely right, but given that this is focusing on younger folks it’s accurate to say that they’re bound to be the most shocking individuals in the story.