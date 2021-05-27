Viewers all saying the same thing about subversive new comedy We Are Lady Parts

“We Are Lady Parts” is a sly wink to the audience, a rebel yell from its characters, and an interrogation of our assumptions. In the six-episode half-hour comedy from showrunner, director, and writer Nida Manzoor, the jokes, sight gags, and fantasy sequences fly fast and furious. The friendships and romantic relationships are tenderly developed and organically rendered. And the cast of Middle Eastern, Arab, South Asian, Black, and biracial actresses and actors who embody this nuanced, thoughtful, confrontational, and adoring portrait of modern Muslims are summarily pitch-perfect. Whatever your expectations from the show’s general premise of “all-female punk band struggle to reconcile their personalized interpretations of Islam while also emphasizing their commitment to the music and to each other,” the lively, funny, and lovely “We Are Lady Parts” (streaming on Peacock as of June 3) will exceed them.