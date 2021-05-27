Second annual Black Birders Week begins May 30

The Western New York Land Conservancy is hosting a Black Birders Week event on Sunday.

Black Birders Week, which runs from May 30 to June 5, is a nationwide series of events aimed at increasing the visibility of black birders and celebrating cultural diversity in the birding and naturalist communities.

Here in Western New York, on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., there will be a Black Birders Week event at Red Jacket Riverfront Park in Buffalo aimed to provide a culturally relevant experience for kids of color and their caregivers to experience the joys of nature in new ways.

Naturalist and teacher Marcus Rosten will discuss the birds you can find in Buffalo and Western New York, which include the following



Belted Kingfishers

Baltimore Orioles

Green Herons

Yellow Warblers

Common Yellowthroat

Black-throated Green Warbler

You can find a link to register for the event here .