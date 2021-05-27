Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Second annual Black Birders Week begins May 30

By Paul Ross
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago


The Western New York Land Conservancy is hosting a Black Birders Week event on Sunday.

Black Birders Week, which runs from May 30 to June 5, is a nationwide series of events aimed at increasing the visibility of black birders and celebrating cultural diversity in the birding and naturalist communities.

Here in Western New York, on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., there will be a Black Birders Week event at Red Jacket Riverfront Park in Buffalo aimed to provide a culturally relevant experience for kids of color and their caregivers to experience the joys of nature in new ways.

Naturalist and teacher Marcus Rosten will discuss the birds you can find in Buffalo and Western New York, which include the following

  • Belted Kingfishers
  • Baltimore Orioles
  • Green Herons
  • Yellow Warblers
  • Common Yellowthroat
  • Black-throated Green Warbler

You can find a link to register for the event here .

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

