Here comes the sun, so it’s time protect yourself. As we emerge from our homes, we’re going outside for hikes, bike rides, runs, walks and more. I’ve said it a million times, but you should wear sunscreen every day, especially if you’re going to be outside, because you need it. Even when it’s cold and even when it’s cloudy, sunscreen is a must. In fact, up to 80% of UV rays can pass through the clouds.