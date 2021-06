Clients want it. So how can advisors meet accelerating demand for sustainable and impact investing—and prepare for the next wave of system-level investing?. In our book, 21st Century Investing: Redirecting Financial Strategies to Drive Systems Change, we provide a roadmap to help advisors serve that demand by integrating system-level risk and reward management into investment decision making. Investment today has evolved from modern portfolio theory’s conventional approach starting in the 1950s. Investors have since recognized the importance of sustainable investment and have begun considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. Yet the complexity of the times forces us to recognize and transition to a third stage of investment practice: system-level investing.