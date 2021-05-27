Quick Survey: how valuable is Medium’s $5/month subscription if you are a programmer?

Competitive programming is a mind sport and has been around for several decades. With the rise of the internet, hosting contests has become even easier. That being said, some people argue about the relevance of this type of sport and hold the view that it encourages bad coding habits, is not beneficial, and shouldn’t be used as a way to assess the skills of potential employees for programming-related jobs. In this article, the benefits of competitive programming will be discussed, and arguments made by its critics will be presented. Finally, we will weigh in on both sides and share an opinion.