Quick Survey: how valuable is Medium’s $5/month subscription if you are a programmer?

betterprogramming.pub
 7 days ago

Would you mind taking this quick survey about Medium’s subscription? It should take less than three minutes. I’m one of the editors for Better Programming. We’re one of Medium’s first partner publications in the programming space. That means we do have a big say in how Medium invests in articles for programmers. I’d like to encourage Medium to invest more, a lot more. And to do that, I’d like to hear from you.

