New Video: JoJo – 'Creature of Habit'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo is wasting no time lighting a match under her new single ‘Creature of Habit.’. Released in the wake of her penultimate appearance on ‘The Masked Singer,’ the track has been met with rapturous applause from fans and critics alike. Now, she’s unleashed its accompanying video. The stylized clip sees...

Movies

JoJo Siwa Says She Wants Kissing Scene Removed from New Movie 'Bounce'

JoJo Siwa is about to star in a new movie called Bounce, and is hoping a kissing scene will be removed between her and a male co-star ahead of filming the project. “I’m not about it. I’m trying to get it pulled so bad,” she told Entertainment Weekly. "It’ll happen. It’ll get pulled.”
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Reaction To Selena Gomez's Throwback Instagram Is Iconic

While the two pop stars have yet to grace fans with a collab, Britney Spears’ reaction to Selena Gomez’s throwback Instagram was basically the next best thing. On May 25, Gomez took to IG to share an old vid of herself belting the lyrics to the 2000 hit "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door" from Spears' album Oops!... I Did It Again in front of a galaxy-themed background. “the hustle was real,” she captioned the video.
Music

JoJo Drops New Single, 'Creature of Habit,' After 'Masked Singer' Reveal

Pop singer-songwriter JoJo dropped her new single “Creature of Habit” in the wee hours of Thursday, The song was written by hitmaker Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber) and Sasha Sloan (Camila Cabello, Katy Perry) and produced by Mano (the Weeknd) and Rissi (Lukas Graham, Kygo). “‘Creature of Habit’ is...
Music

Mustafa shares new video “The Hearse”

Toronto singer-songwriter Mustafa shared the gripping video for his latest single "The Hearse," the fourth from his upcoming album When Smoke Rises. Following powerful releases like "Ali," "Air Forces" and "Stay Alive," his latest continues to center his close-knit community as they grapple with the depths of grief and loss.
Celebrities

JoJo's stage fright struggles

JoJo says 'The Masked Singer' has helped her combat her stage fright. The 'Too Little Too Late' hitmaker has been struggling over the last few years with her fears, which has impacted her both physically and mentally, and says dressing up as the Black Swan has really helped her. She...
Music

Listen to JoJo’s atmospheric new single ‘Creature Of Habit’

JoJo has shared a new track called ‘Creature Of Habit’ – you can listen to it below. The pop star, best known for her 2004 hit ‘Leave (Get Out)’, teased the single on Instagram earlier this week with a behind-the-scenes studio clip. “SOON,” she captioned the post. “I want something...
Music

JoJo Dropping New Song Amid 'Masked Singer' Black Swan Speculation

Acclaimed pop star JoJo is dropping a new song on Wednesday amid widespread speculation that she is one of the final contestants on The Masked Singer. The panelists and many fans believe that the mysterious "Black Swan" character is "Leave (Get Out)" singer JoJo based on some leading clues. Whether it's true or not, JoJo is clearly capitalizing with her new release.
Music

Pink Solidifies Her Icon Status at the BBMAs, With Her Mini Icon Daughter

You don’t spend the last 21 years of your life as an internationally known pop star by being a slouch, and Pink took the opportunity at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, during which she received this year’s Icon Award, to remind you exactly why presenter Jon Bon Jovi’s career summary was totally superfluous. You know Pink’s work. You’re familiar. The singer opened her set with an emotional aerial performance of her song “Cover Me in Sunshine,” featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart, before launching into the recently released single “All I Know So Far,” accompanied by masked-up children on swings. Her recent credentials established, Pink took us back to her hits “So What” and “Who Knew?,” before ending with “Just Give Me a Reason.”
Music

MELVONI RELEASES NEW VIDEO “CALL”

17-year-old budding star Melvoni releases video for his new song “Call,” directed by Elliot Barbernell. The video is the latest release from EP Return to Sender, out now. Melvoni transmits his message right to the heart on Return To Sender. Stay tuned for more very soon. The four-track EP highlights...
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa Wants Kissing Scene Nixed

JoJo Siwa says she’s "not about" a kissing scene in her upcoming movie – and she wants it removed. The 18-year-old YouTube sensation is set to star in Bounce, an adaptation of the Megan Shull book about a girl who wants to swap families. "I'm madly in love and I...
UPI News

Lil Nas X comforts his younger self in 'Sun Goes Down' music video

May 21 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is back with a new music video. The 22-year-old singer and rapper released a video Friday for the song "Sun Goes Down." The "Sun Goes Down" video opens with Lil Nas X looking back on different moments from his life. He goes back to 2017 to comfort his high school self, who is seen working at Taco Bell and attending prom.
Music

Doja Cat Teases New ‘Planet Her’ Album Track

Doja Cat‘s upcoming studio album ‘Planet Her’ appears to be arriving soon. For, the music superstar has just shared a snippet of a new song from the project. During an Instagram Live session, she played the track as she did her makeup. The official title and release date of the...
Music

As It Is share new video single “IDGAF”

As It Is — Patty Walters, Ronald Ish, and Alistair Testo — are back and they’re angrier than ever!. The band has shared the video for the new song “IDGAF” and it’s quite an anthem that invites plenty of singing along. The song also serves as a unifying, emotional, and inspired battle cry for the past year and the times we’ve all been living in during the lockdown and pandemic.
Yoga

Bad Bunny Sings In Japanese in Melancholic New Song 'Yonaguni'

Bad Bunny just dropped new music. The Puerto Rican rapper has dropped a new single called "Yonaguni" on Thursday night. "Yonaguni," named after an island in Japan, fuses rhythms of reggaetón with a calm, chill melody. Bad Bunny first teased a trailer of the music video, which featured him sitting at a restaurant, pouring himself a glass of wine and then walking out.
Minorities

JoJo Siwa's Pride Party Interrupted After 911 Emergency

A 911 call was placed on Wednesday, June 2, and police and paramedics rushed to the home of YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa. Siwa was hosting a Pride Party at her home in Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley when one of her attendees, a 30-year-old man, had to be rushed to a local hospital. His identity and condition were not disclosed at this time. TMZ reports that the man may have overdosed on LSD at the Nickelodeon star's home. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.
Music

Chloe Bailey Delivers Hypnotizing Cover of Rihanna's 'Love On the Brain': Watch

Chloe Bailey has got "Love On the Brain," and she shared it on her socials Sunday (May 16) in the form of a mesmerizing Rihanna cover. While wearing a neon orange two-piece and sitting in front of a mic stand, the 22-year-old singer bared her heart and soul in the soulful single from Rihanna's 2016 album, ANTI, and took the last high note of the song to new heights. Her sister and other half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, Halle Bailey, proved she's Chloe's No. 1 fan while commenting, "stunner !!!!!! spectacular!!!!" Tamar Braxton also wrote underneath the Instagram video, "As soon as I saw that mike i knew it was going to be trouble."
Music

Zedd and JoJo Are Collaborating on New Music

If you somehow had a song by Zedd and JoJo on your 2021 bingo card, congratulations are in order after the two teased a collaborative track in the works. After JoJo reached out to Zedd to let him know she wants to sing on one of his tracks, the Grammy-winning electronic producer responded no less than a half-hour later with a succinct yet emphatic confirmation. "Let's make it happen," he tweeted.