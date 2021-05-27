Poly Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.82.