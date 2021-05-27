A Quiet Place Part 2 Brings Summer Movies Roaring Back to Theaters

The opening of A Quiet Place Part 2 includes an image that can only be effective on the big screen. Emily Blunt is driving in reverse to avoid a wild semi-trailer truck that barrels toward her, and an additional, horrifying surprise follows. That shot—overwhelming, exaggerated, suspenseful—is as clear an indication as any that “movies,” the kind that make you spill your popcorn with a shriek, are back. Director John Krasinski’s sequel to his 2018 horror/thriller film A Quiet Place is effective in the same exact way as that scene: It uses shrewd editing and sound design to create a sense of aching anticipation, followed by a release of tension that is either brutal or cathartic. The formula barely changes, even with the expanded canvas of characters and situations, but there’s no need for change when it works so well in the first place.