Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Memorial Day Travelers Are Mainly Road-Tripping, Despite High Gas Prices

TravelPulse
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new national survey conducted by digital automotive marketplace Cars.com, over half (60 percent) of Americans are planning to get away this Memorial Day weekend—a 66-percent jump from last year’s numbers. And, it seems, most travelers continue to prefer driving to their holiday destinations versus flying or going...

www.travelpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Memorial Day Weekend#Automobile#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Modesto, CAescalontimes.com

Summer Travelers Likely To Face Higher Gas Prices

Though Modesto gas prices have risen just a penny per gallon in the past week, it’s likely the prices will be on the rise as we move into summer. Pump prices around Modesto averaged $4.12 per gallon as of Monday, June 14, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 stations in Modesto. Gas prices in Modesto are 15.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29/gallon higher than a year ago.
Travelseattlepi.com

Father's Day travel deals, trips for the whole family

Father’s Day is fast approaching and, thanks to increasing coronavirus vaccination rates, travel restrictions are lifting far and wide. As such, leisure travel is once again a welcome way to celebrate Dad. If you are flexible on dates and destinations, keep in mind Delta’s incredible deals for roundtrip flights as...
Darien, CTdarienite.com

Travel Tips for Summer Road Trips: Cameron on Transportation

The summer travel season is starting with a vengeance. After a year of quarantining, we’re all anxious to get back on the road again. But where to go? And what can you expect when you get there? A recent mid-week mini-vacation to the Berkshires taught our family some important lessons.
TrafficABQJournal

NM, US need relief from sky-high gas prices

Gas prices are at their highest national average since the fall of 2014. In the last 12 months, gas prices in New Mexico have increased by a staggering 66%. Families are paying nearly $3 per gallon, and experts do not expect relief anytime soon. Something has to change, and that’s why I am proposing cutting taxes on Americans by $18.4 billion.
TrafficKSLA

Gas prices expected to remain ‘stubbornly high’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With demand gearing up for the summer and production proceeding at a slow pace, analysts expect gas prices to remain high through Independence Day. Arkansas gas prices edged down just 0.3 cents in the last week to an average of $2.75 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
Trafficwtyefm.com

Gas Prices Remain High Thanks to Demand

(Undated) – Gas prices across the nation remain high. According to GasBuddy.com the national average now stands 16.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.17 per gallon higher than a year ago. Recent data released by GasBuddy shows that demand last week eclipsed the prior week when millions of Americans were gearing up for Memorial Day travel. Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says that is not an easy feat, but highlights that economic conditions are ripe for continued growth in demand, which is contributing to prices holding at high levels. Illinois continues to be among the states paying the most for gas with a statewide average of $3.30 a gallon. The highest-priced states for gas are California with $4.20, Hawaii at $3.90, and Nevada at $3.65. The states with the lowest average prices include Texas at $2.67, Louisiana with $2.68, and Mississippi hovering around $2.69 a gallon.
TravelTravelPulse

American Airlines, JetBlue Adding Service to Popular Mexican Destinations

To meet increased demand for flights to popular tourism destinations in Mexico, American Airlines and JetBlue are adding additional routes and boosting existing service. According to the Riviera Maya News, American announced it would add four-times-weekly direct flights between Cancun and Austin, Texas, starting in October. The airline revealed it would increase flights into Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.
Long Beach, CAfreightwaves.com

Chassis and labor shortages stymie ocean carriers, Class I railroads

Driver shortages and chassis availability at intermodal terminals continue to be an issue for customers, particularly in Southern California and the Midwest, according to service advisories from ocean carriers Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk. According to a Hapag-Lloyd advisory from last Friday, average dwell times for Hapag-Lloyd boxes at terminals and ramps...
BicyclesBBC

E-bike sales boom despite high prices and confusing rules

On a warm and uncomfortably humid afternoon in Washington DC's sprawling Rock Creek Park, 53-year old Dutchman and former World Bank executive Gregory Maassen is swiftly biking up an exceptionally sharp incline - barely breaking a sweat as he pedals. "The hills are pretty steep here," he says. "Despite the...
Trafficpeterlivingston.com

A Seven-Year High for Gas Prices

Things in America are returning to something like a pre-COVID normal. Over Memorial Day weekend, gasoline prices hit the highest for this holiday weekend since 2014.1. With the Colonial Pipeline outage in the rear-view mirror and an ever-increasing number of adults vaccinated, formerly cooped-up motorists made the most of what America has to offer. The average price jumped to $3.04 per gallon ($1.08 higher than last year’s lockdown prices) and oil prices have continued to demonstrate high demand in the week following. The Wall Street Journal noted a two-year peak on June 1, indicating prices exceeding 2019’s records.1,2.
Trafficcannoncourier.com

High Gas Prices Fall Two Cents

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.00/g higher than a year ago. According to...
Buying Carsgearjunkie.com

Budget Campervan Rental for Your Road Trip Adventure: Travellers Autobarn Review

Want to test-drive the van life, literally? Travellers Autobarn has campervans for hire. We took one on the road to try it for ourselves. Living out of a camper is no longer just for dirtbag climbers or travel-hungry globetrotters. People of all ages and from all walks of life have embraced either traveling or living full-time by campervan. And that’s just as true with renting the van life. For those not ready to purchase, there are plenty of great applications to using a van for adventures.
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

Gas prices rise in Ithaca as oil prices climb to 2018 highs

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A rise in oil prices means more pain at the pump. According to Triple A, Ithaca drivers are paying an average of three dollars five cents, up two cents from last week. Crude oil rose above 70 dollars a barrel last week for the first time since October 2018.
Trafficdelawarebusinessnow.com

Travel: Amtrak rail pass; American invests in electric plane start-up; Southwest adds Syracuse flights; Water brand promotes arts at PHL

Amtrak is offering a nationwide rail pass for a limited time. The USA Rail Pass is for sale for $299 and is valid for up to 10 segments over 30 days of travel. The pass is available for sale through June 22 and is not available on all routes. With the pass, a passenger could travel from coast to coast while making stops along the way.
ElectronicsSt. Augustine Record

In a Nutshell | With a road trip coming, it’s travel gadget time

I think I might be addicted. Like having a serious problem. Gone-to-Vegas-and-decided-to-become-a-professional-Keno-player problem. Or decided to join a cult. Or stayed up for three days straight trying to beat a video game. (And I don’t even play video games!) But all of those would be easy. Instead, I’m hooked on...
Boats & Watercraftslakeexpo.com

Boat Gas Report: Gas Prices On The Lake For Fathers Day Weekend

With calm waters and clear skies, Father's Day Weekend is looking like a perfect chance to get on the boat with the family and enjoy time with Dad. Know what Dad also likes to do? Save money! The LakeExpo crew contacted more than 30 marinas across Lake of the Ozarks for the most up-to-date gas prices on the water, this weekend.