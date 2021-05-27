Memorial Day Travelers Are Mainly Road-Tripping, Despite High Gas Prices

(Undated) – Gas prices across the nation remain high. According to GasBuddy.com the national average now stands 16.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.17 per gallon higher than a year ago. Recent data released by GasBuddy shows that demand last week eclipsed the prior week when millions of Americans were gearing up for Memorial Day travel. Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says that is not an easy feat, but highlights that economic conditions are ripe for continued growth in demand, which is contributing to prices holding at high levels. Illinois continues to be among the states paying the most for gas with a statewide average of $3.30 a gallon. The highest-priced states for gas are California with $4.20, Hawaii at $3.90, and Nevada at $3.65. The states with the lowest average prices include Texas at $2.67, Louisiana with $2.68, and Mississippi hovering around $2.69 a gallon.