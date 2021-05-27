Little Island designed to create "the feeling of leaving Manhattan behind" says Thomas Heatherwick

When you’re standing in the middle of Little Island, the new parklet levitating off the coast of Chelsea, it feels bigger and farther than it is. You approach from the shore, where a bouquet of Alice in Wonderland–ish concrete toadstools springs from the Hudson River. Friendly staff members wave you onto the gangway if you have reserved a free, timed ticket or it’s before noon or after 8 p.m. Once there, you’re in a bower that has been designed down to the smallest stamen. These 2.4 acres of Babylonian lavishness cost$260 million to build and will require millions more per year to maintain. That expense is borne by the media mogul Barry Diller, a fact that has discombobulated those who think of rich and rapacious as synonyms. What’s astonishing is not that a billionaire should have commissioned this handmade Eden to his own taste and in a location of his choosing, but that he should have done so to benefit the rest of us. It’s true that urbanism by plutocrat is no way to build a city, and I half-expected the result here to be a tacky mini-Disneyland alluding to concepts like nature, public, and park without a clear understanding of what they mean. Instead, Little Island is a bewitching, and utterly New York–y, place.