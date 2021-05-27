Rep Mike Gallagher: Dr. Fauci Is Either Lying Or Hiding Behind A Highly Legalistic Definition Of Gain-Of-Function

Josh Rogin spoke to Brian Kilmeade about wasting a year looking for evidence into the origins of the coronavirus. Rogin says if we want to get to the bottom of this we need to admit the WHO can’t be trusted after they hired corrupt and conflicted scientists to investigate the origins. Rogin says members of the Biden administration have privately admitted to him that they know the WHO investigation is going to be a dead end and fool’s errand. Rogin believes if the Biden Administration would lead an investigation into the origins of the virus the rest of the world would follow.