Rep Mike Gallagher: Dr. Fauci Is Either Lying Or Hiding Behind A Highly Legalistic Definition Of Gain-Of-Function
Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the Biden Administration changing course and looking into the coronavirus lab leak theory because the evidence has become too big for them to ignore. Gallagher takes issue with the Biden Administration looking for the WHO to investigate the origins of the virus because they have been corrupted by the Chinese Communist Party. On Dr. Fauci saying the NIH did not give money to China for gain-of-function research, Gallagher says he’s either lying or hiding behind a highly legalistic definition of gain of function.radionb.com