Use the Best Tortillons and Blending Stumps for Smudging and Softening

By The ARTnews Recommends Editors
ARTnews
ARTnews
 7 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Keep those fingers clean: Pick up a tortillon or a blending stump to blend, soften, and smudge your creative marks. Made of paper that is compacted and shaped into a pencil-like design, these handheld implements look similar but are used for different effects, most commonly with dry media such as charcoal, graphite, and pastel. A tortillon is hollow, features one pointed end, and is shorter, lighter, and less smooth than a blending stump; it is ideal for applications requiring precision, and it can create interesting textures. A blending stump is a solid tool that’s pointed at both ends and ideal for smooth blending; it can be cleaned and sharpened with sandpaper. Explore the characteristics of both with our favorite products below.

ARTnews

ARTnews

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

