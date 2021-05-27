Use the Best Tortillons and Blending Stumps for Smudging and Softening
Keep those fingers clean: Pick up a tortillon or a blending stump to blend, soften, and smudge your creative marks. Made of paper that is compacted and shaped into a pencil-like design, these handheld implements look similar but are used for different effects, most commonly with dry media such as charcoal, graphite, and pastel. A tortillon is hollow, features one pointed end, and is shorter, lighter, and less smooth than a blending stump; it is ideal for applications requiring precision, and it can create interesting textures. A blending stump is a solid tool that's pointed at both ends and ideal for smooth blending; it can be cleaned and sharpened with sandpaper. Explore the characteristics of both with our favorite products below.