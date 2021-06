Swansea set up a Wembley date with Brentford as they saw off Barnsley 2-1 on aggregate in their Championship play-off semi-final. Leading by a goal from the first leg, Matt Grimes set the Swans on their way at the Liberty Stadium with a wonderful strike late in the first half, while Cauley Woodrow's late goal led to a nervy finish and an eventual 1-1 draw in the second leg.