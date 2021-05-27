Cancel
Roseville, Granite Bay, & Rocklin Savings and Entertainment Guide — June 2021

Cover picture for the articleView the gallery to see all the great local offers and discounts. Shopping Local is smart, green, thoughtful and our entire region wins. Style Savings Guide—coupons, special offers and information on businesses in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay, Roseville and Rocklin!. Be sure to tell them that you found...

Rocklin Commons

Chipotle Mexican Grill 5194 Commons DrRocklin, CA 95677(916) 303-7002Mexican Restaurants. The Joint Chiropractic Place 5430 Crossings Drive, Suite 102Rocklin, CA 95677(916) 345-1584Chiropractors / Rocklin Commons. Blast & Brew. Blast & Brew 5198 Commons DrRocklin, CA 95677(916) 660-9090American Restaurant / Craft Beers. Green Acres Nursery and Supply. Green Acres Nursery and...
Roseville Concerts on the Square 2021

Roseville, CA – The warm weather arrives early in Northern California and that means outdoor concerts on tap at Downtown Roseville’s Town Square. Admission is free!. For those looking for a more low-key and casual alternative to large shows, the Downtown Roseville Concert series serves up some fun. From May through September, enjoy free music at the Town Square while grabbing a bite to eat or stopping by the beer garden for a cold one. Gates open at 6:30pm, concerts start at 7:30pm. No coolers, outside alcohol, smoking, glass or animals permitted.
Rocklin Fireworks at Johnson-Springview Park

Rocklin, CA- The City of Rocklin and Destiny Christian Church present the 2021 Rocklin Fireworks Spectacular at Johnson-Springview Park on Saturday, June 26. Celebrate freedom and California’s reopening on what was traditionally Rocklin Jubilee day with fireworks, family, friends, and food offered by the trucks, Chefs on wheels, Tailgater 44, Fire Goddess Pizza, Snowie Magic, Made in The Shade.
South Bay by Jackie Weekend Guide

I attended the Rock the Cure event last Saturday at Ragin Cajun – the first in-person fundraiser in 15 months! All covid policies were followed – masks, social distancing, sanitizer stations all over the place – and it was a rockin’ good time. Speaking of Ragin Cajun – and full disclosure here, they’re one of my advertisers – I swear, they have the best fried chicken west of the Mississippi. Since we’re on the subject of food… do you ever find yourself thinking you’re in the mood for something but can’t quite put your finger on what it is you’re in the mood for? That happens to me ALL THE TIME. So I recently made a list, an actual list, of my favorite dishes. For instance, I go to Tower 12 for the short rib plate; Eatalian Café in Gardena for the arugula/prosciutto pizza; the Surf Food Stand in El Porto for the breakfast burrito; Locale 90 for the cacio e pepe; Coyote Cantina for the brie and mango quesadilla; Rebel Republic for the burger; Sea Level for the beet salad; Table Manners for the crispy chicken sandwich (with pimento!), Lucille’s for fried green tomatoes…. I could go on and on. Regrettably, there have been many other favorite dishes that have, poof, disappeared off the menu at various establishments. Baleen Kitchen took the pane perdu off the brunch menu and now I have to make it myself, and it’s never as good. I know, I know, first world problems, but still, I bet many of you have experienced the same thing. I understand that restaurants change up their menus regularly to keep things fresh, but it still irks. So many restaurants have closed during the pandemic, but on the bright side, just as many new ones have opened and I’m looking forward to finding new favorites on their menus!
5261 CHESSINGTON COURT, GRANITE BAY, CA 95746

Guide to Bay Area’s Hidden Gems

With reopening on the horizon, the Smoke Signal has compiled a list of underrated hideaways in the Bay Area just in time for summer. Whether it’s for reuniting with friends or finding solace in nature, there is so much of the Bay Area to explore these coming months. Cover image...
Extreme drought leads to intriguing discovery at bottom of Calif. lake

An underwater sonar company testing its equipment at Folsom Lake, outside Sacramento, California, made a shocking discovery: the remains of a mostly intact plane gently resting on the lakebed. "I saw something that wasn't normal," Tyler Atkinson, a Seafloor Systems employee, told local CBS News affiliate KOVR. After an investigation...
Juneteenth Events: Your Bay Area Guide to Celebrating the Holiday

With Juneteenth now a federal holiday, there's sure to be excitement in the air all around the country this Saturday. But in the Bay Area, Juneteenth has long been celebrated in many ways, from formally organized celebrations to casual cookouts by the lake. This year, we've rounded up a handful of them to plan your weekend around.