Roseville, Granite Bay, & Rocklin Savings and Entertainment Guide — June 2021

I attended the Rock the Cure event last Saturday at Ragin Cajun – the first in-person fundraiser in 15 months! All covid policies were followed – masks, social distancing, sanitizer stations all over the place – and it was a rockin’ good time. Speaking of Ragin Cajun – and full disclosure here, they’re one of my advertisers – I swear, they have the best fried chicken west of the Mississippi. Since we’re on the subject of food… do you ever find yourself thinking you’re in the mood for something but can’t quite put your finger on what it is you’re in the mood for? That happens to me ALL THE TIME. So I recently made a list, an actual list, of my favorite dishes. For instance, I go to Tower 12 for the short rib plate; Eatalian Café in Gardena for the arugula/prosciutto pizza; the Surf Food Stand in El Porto for the breakfast burrito; Locale 90 for the cacio e pepe; Coyote Cantina for the brie and mango quesadilla; Rebel Republic for the burger; Sea Level for the beet salad; Table Manners for the crispy chicken sandwich (with pimento!), Lucille’s for fried green tomatoes…. I could go on and on. Regrettably, there have been many other favorite dishes that have, poof, disappeared off the menu at various establishments. Baleen Kitchen took the pane perdu off the brunch menu and now I have to make it myself, and it’s never as good. I know, I know, first world problems, but still, I bet many of you have experienced the same thing. I understand that restaurants change up their menus regularly to keep things fresh, but it still irks. So many restaurants have closed during the pandemic, but on the bright side, just as many new ones have opened and I’m looking forward to finding new favorites on their menus!