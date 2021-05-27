Cancel
Alaska Airways To Start Nonstop Service to Belize in November

By NewsVerses.com
newsverses.com
 7 days ago

Alaska Airways has introduced that it’s going to start new nonstop seasonal service to Belize Metropolis (BZE), Belize starting November 19, 2021. The service will function 4 occasions weekly between Los Angeles and Belize Metropolis and twice weekly between Seattle and Belize Metropolis. Fares start at $199 for Los Angeles and $249 for Seattle.

newsverses.com
