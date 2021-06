Every Disney World expert knows that in order to get that precise reservation you want, at the precise time, you need to make those dining reservations as early as possible. But what if you didn’t? There are many good reasons to book dining on the spur of the moment, knowing that you’ll need to be more flexible about where and when you eat. I’ve been looking at reservations in May that can be found on less than a week’s notice, and there’s a lot more at hand than you might think.