Batman is a character we’ve seen reiterated time and again, always adapting to his latest case, whether that’s becoming a samurai, hunting Jack the Ripper, or transforming into a mutant in RWBY. Yet there’s one exception we rarely see — a Batman without a Joker to duel. More than most iterations of DC’s Caped Crusader, Beware the Batman understands that, in order to show new sides to Bruce Wayne, he needs a different mirror to hold up. So, it tosses out most of the familiar foes for Batman’s most obscure villains, save for Waylon “Killer Croc” Jones, Harvey Dent, and Deathstroke. To top things off, rather than another Robin, we have Katana as a proper equal partner to Batman.