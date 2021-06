In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Booker T discussed his legacy in wrestling, the upcoming A&E Biography special, and much more. Here are some highlights:. Booker T on reflecting on the magnitude of what he accomplished in his wrestling career: “I’m feeling it now. In the moment, if you’re thinking about it, you’re never going to get there. In the moment, I was always thinking about the fans’ memories and what they’d take away from my performances. I tried to never think about a match right after I wrestled it because it was always about what was next and making fans feel a certain way. Even now, I have to pinch myself when the commercial comes on. It’s definitely mind-blowing.”