Amtrak Outlines Imaginative and prescient To Broaden, Improve Rail Service by 2035

GALESBURG — Area rail riders will soon be able to enjoy all of the Amtrak lines that were once available to them pre-pandemic. Amtrak suspended or reduced the frequency of many of its routes as far back as March of 2020 in Galesburg, a number that increased in October as the pandemic reached its worst period. The two-a-day round trips between Galesburg, Quincy and Macomb were reduced to a single round trip daily. Effective July 19, the second route will returning.