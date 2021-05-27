Holland America Line’s 2022-2023 Cruises Seize the Spirits of Mexico and Hawaii

Skye Kolealani Razon-Olds was with her grandmother when the bulldozers came. The machines guzzled and groaned as they moved in to level the heiau, a hallowed space like an altar or temple in Hawaiian religion. But a hotel needed to be built, or something of the sort, and the dozers droned on. Grandma won that fight, but it wouldn’t be the last confrontation. When the land is taken from your ancestors—the islands were confiscated by the United States of America from the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1898—it’s a constant struggle to protect the places that are no longer yours.