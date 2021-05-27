Holland America Line’s 2022-2023 Cruises Seize the Spirits of Mexico and Hawaii
WHY IT RATES: Holland America’s five- to 18-day departures from San Diego, California will sail visitors to certainly one of two distinctive tropical locations through the 2022-23 season (or mix each!). The ‘Mexican Riviera’ itinerary calls on the famend ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas; whereas ‘Circle Hawaii’ cruises will take passengers to expertise the delights of Lahaina, Hilo, Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kona, Hawaii and Ensenada, Mexico. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Affiliate Author.newsverses.com