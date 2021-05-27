Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Business Report: Reviving NJ economy, strong home sales, state pension investments, unemployment claims

By Rhonda Schaffler
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While businesses are encouraged by the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions, the state’s business leaders are now trying to come up with ways to really revive New Jersey’s economy. Tom Bracken, president and CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, says some big hurdles remain. Bracken is proposing that the state provide another $2 billion in funding for small businesses, using some of the new federal COVID-relief money that has been distributed to New Jersey. He also suggests providing a one-time return-to-work bonus payment to encourage unemployed workers who may be reluctant to return to the workforce. The New Jersey Business & Industry Association also supports incentives for unemployed workers as well as credits to small businesses.

www.njspotlight.com
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Unemployment Rate#Pension Sales#Investments#Housing Sales#Business Report#Reviving Nj#Covid#New Jersey Realtors#Americans#Investment Returns#Closed Sales#Nj Residents#Businesses#Incentives#Market#Unemployed Workers#Payment#Initial Claims#Inventory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Housing
Related
Plainfield, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Hiring rebound, federal aid for Plainfield, JCP&L customers could see bigger bills

New Jersey-based ADP says private companies across the country hired 978,000 new workers last month. The hiring rebound looks to be in full force based on new jobs numbers out Thursday. New Jersey-based ADP says private companies across the country hired 978,000 new workers last month. That’s the biggest gain since last June. Most of the gains were in the hospitality industry. And the number of workers filing new unemployment claims continues to drop. In the latest week, new claims dropped below 400,000 for the first time since March of last year.
Small BusinessPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: PPP loan program ends, incentives for housing developers, NJ hospitals donate supplies to India

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is now closed to new loan applications. A key federal program that proved to be a lifeline for small businesses has ended. The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is now closed to new loan applications. The PPP program provided nearly $800 billion to small businesses and nonprofits across the U.S. beginning at the height of the pandemic. In New Jersey, the program paid out nearly $26 billion to the state’s businesses and nonprofits. In the latest round of funding, the SBA approved more than 153,000 loans in the state, with businesses receiving on average about $55,000.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Keep solar energy growing at New Jersey’s schools

A proposal under consideration by the state BPU would undermine the financial structure of school-based solar program. Solar development at New Jersey public schools has been a point of pride for the New Jersey School Boards Association and our member districts. New Jersey’s public schools have collectively developed more than 600 solar energy projects. These solar installations save money for local taxpayers and allow funds to be redirected to the classroom, educate our students, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, and send a highly visible message to our communities that clean energy is feasible.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: We can stop recreational pot from crushing medicinal market

Recreational and medicinal marijuana are not an either-or proposition. Both have roles to play in the lives of Garden State residents. The best way to understand the profound effect marijuana can have on people who are suffering is to visit a medicinal cannabis dispensary. You’ll see people living with cancer pain, PTSD, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and a range of other debilitating disorders. In cannabis, they find relief. After years of advocacy, 36 states now have comprehensive medicinal marijuana programs, including New Jersey.
Hudson County, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Black and Hispanic residents fear missing work due to COVID-19 vaccine

In Hudson County, a mobile vaccination unit is effective in reaching communities with lower vaccination rates. A Kaiser Family Foundation national report shows that, compared to about 40% of white residents, more than half of Black residents and nearly two-thirds of Hispanic residents are concerned about missing work due to side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is reminding employers that they must honor sick leave for workers getting the vaccine of taking a day off becasue of side effects. Gov. Phil Murphy has said, “…it may be difficult for someone who is at a job that requires them to be there to even miss one day — which can mean the difference between paying rent or another bill and not able to do that.”
Gas PricePosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: J& J loses court appeal, companies can mandate vaccination, NJ’s clean-car incentives

Johnson & Johnson has lost its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over a $2 billion verdict against it, in a case involving its talc products. New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson has lost its appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over a $2 billion verdict against it, in a case involving its talc products. The nation’s highest court made no comment as it rejected the appeal, leaving in place the verdict in favor of women who claimed they developed ovarian cancer from using Johnson & Johnson’s products. A Missouri jury had found that the company’s talc products contained asbestos and asbestos-laced talc can cause ovarian cancer. The company disputed both of those points; its baby powder is no longer sold in the U.S. and Canada, although it remains on the market elsewhere. Johnson & Johnson still faces thousands of talc lawsuits.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Diversion of NJ Housing Trust Fund dollars is unwise, unnecessary and disconnected

Gov. Murphy’s proposed budget would divert up to $47 million. Gov. Phil Murphy’s new proposed budget has reignited the controversy regarding the practice of diverting state Housing Trust Fund revenues for purposes other than affordable housing — something previous governors of both parties had done, but which he pledged not to do. The proposal would divert up to $47 million.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Clean-car rebate program gets second shot

Incentive was so popular it ran out of money last year. NJ now looking to offer benefits again to those who buy electric vehicles. The state last year doled out $36 million to help people buy or lease more than 7,000 electric vehicles with most of them receiving $5,000, the maximum incentive available to offset their higher costs.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

16%

Percentage of New Jerseyans who say they are not willing to get COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts have been concerned that the United States is facing a “vaccine wall,” with the supply of COVID-19 vaccines outstripping demand — and falling demand attributable to a refusal by the unvaccinated to get the shot rather than to a lack of supply or access. Thus, the big push in several states to entice the hesitant with everything from million-dollar lotteries (Ohio), to other cash incentives (Maryland), hunting rifles (West Virginia) and pre-paid grocery cards (California). To try to get 4.7 million New Jersey residents over age 16 inoculated before July, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy recently added to this state’s menu of incentives; these include a “Vax Pass” that gives free access to state parks to anyone who is vaccinated.
Camden, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Camden gets federal grant to develop new energy-efficient housing

$35 million grant will be used at Ablett Village, a decades-old apartment complex in need of major upgrades. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge, visited Camden County to announce a multimillion-dollar investment by the federal government to redevelop distressed housing and to boost economic growth for the city.
MilitaryPosted by
NJ Spotlight

A tax break for veterans waits for Murphy’s signature

Bill would expand property-tax benefit to disabled vets living in housing cooperatives, giving them the same break others have had for decades. A new group of disabled veterans in New Jersey would be eligible to receive a full property-tax exemption if Gov. Phil Murphy signs legislation now sitting on his desk.
EconomyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

5.4%

What is labor productivity? We go to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics for the answer to that question: “Labor productivity describes the relationship between real output and the labor hours involved in its production.” Given the pandemic and the turmoil in the world — and economies — in 2020, one might intuitively expect labor statistics to have shown a decline in productivity. Instead, according to the BLS, “Labor productivity in the private nonfarm sector rose in 45 states and the District of Columbia in 2020. This is the highest number of states with positive productivity growth since 2010.”
EconomyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Working to make a fairer economy for veteran-owned businesses in NJ

Ensuring that veterans have equal access to support in careers outside the military is the goal of the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce. The members are specifically looking to make a fairer economy for veteran-owned businesses. Francisco Cortez, president and co-founder of the organization, discusses their progress. WATCH:...
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Amid vaccine push in reluctant communities, politics plays big role

Black, Hispanic parents say in survey they are willing to get vaccinated, but Republicans were less likely to say so. Hesitancy about the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be declining within Black and Hispanic communities in New Jersey, according to the results of a new online poll that also said politics — not race — was the strongest indicator of immunization acceptance.
Income TaxPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Small business grants, companies divided on remote work, NJ residents’ bigger tax bills

NJ Economic Development Authority has reopened pre-registration for Phase 4 of its Small Business Emergency Grant Program. Companies looking to apply for grants from the state can now pre-register. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority reopened pre-registration Wednesday morning for Phase 4 of its Small Business Emergency Grant Program. Small-business owners and nonprofits that haven’t applied previously are able to pre-register for grants of up to $20,000. They will then formally apply for the grants in July. The state has $200 million available for distribution under this funding round.
TrafficPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Federal funding approved for new rail tunnels under Hudson River

Officials in Washington approved $11.6 billion of federal funding to build new rail tunnels under the Hudson River. That money could possibly come from the massive infrastructure bill being debated now in Congress. The Federal Railroad Administration approved the project’s Environmental Impact Study for the tunnels running between New Jersey and New York.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Casino profits improve, new Lockheed Martin jobs, PSE&G’s new president

Lockheed Martin will be adding 400 new jobs at its Mooretown's facility within two years. Atlantic City is gearing up for a Memorial Day weekend that potentially will be back to normal now that Gov. Phil Murphy lifted additional mask restrictions. Net revenues for the casinos are still down compared to a year ago, but Jane Buckenivitz, Stockton University’s’ coordinator of the Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism, said there has been steady improvement. During the winter months, the occupancy rates at casino hotels was just over 50%, according to the latest figures from the Division of Gaming Enforcement.