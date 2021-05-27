Business Report: Reviving NJ economy, strong home sales, state pension investments, unemployment claims
While businesses are encouraged by the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions, the state’s business leaders are now trying to come up with ways to really revive New Jersey’s economy. Tom Bracken, president and CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, says some big hurdles remain. Bracken is proposing that the state provide another $2 billion in funding for small businesses, using some of the new federal COVID-relief money that has been distributed to New Jersey. He also suggests providing a one-time return-to-work bonus payment to encourage unemployed workers who may be reluctant to return to the workforce. The New Jersey Business & Industry Association also supports incentives for unemployed workers as well as credits to small businesses.www.njspotlight.com