Missouri bill to rename section of Highway 63 after Macon's Hugh Dunn, heads to Governor for signature

By Benjamin C. Nelson
maconhomepress.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, MO -- A Missouri Senate Bill (SB258) is headed to the desk of Missouri Governor, Mike Parson, for approval after passing both the State House of Representatives and State Senate. A section within the bill will rename the portion of Highway 63 in-front of the Macon R-1 Public School in Macon, Missouri after US Army Sergeant Hugh C. Dunn. We spoke with the bill sponsor State Representative Chuck Basye (R) who represents the 47th State House District which encompass portions of Boone, Randolph, Howard, and Cooper counties. "Within Senate Bill 258 we are able to include several memorial highway proposals like the one in Macon for Hugh Dunn. I think it is very important for us to recognize and remember our veterans and those who serve and protect our nation. This is one of many ways (partnering with Warriors Watch) to remember their service, sacrifices, and patriotism," stated Representative Basye who is a veteran himself. Rep. Basye stated that recognizing veterans like Hugh Dunn, to him, is one of the most important and rewarding opportunities and duties of an elected official and shouldn't be forgotten in the every day business of Jefferson City.

www.maconhomepress.com
