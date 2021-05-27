Draymond Green Goes Off On Dubs Announcer For Andre Iguodala Take

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and injured Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman are going to be attached at the hip throughout their NBA careers. The were the first and second overall picks in the 2020 NBA draft, respectively. With Wiseman sidelined for the remainder of the season and Edwards looking every bit the part of a star guard, we’re hearing a tad more about the dynamics leading up to last year’s draft in November. That apparently includes Minnesota holding out hope that Golden State would trade up to the No. 1 overall selection.