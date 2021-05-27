Cancel
Draymond Green Goes Off On Dubs Announcer For Andre Iguodala Take

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green went off on Dubs play-by-play guy Bob Fitzgerald after the latter said he would love to have Andre Iguodala back for "the minimum. Green commented on an Instagram post quoting Fitzgerald, ripping into the popular television personality for having the apparent gall to "discuss another persons pockets. He also flipped the statement on its head and rhetorically asked if it would be acceptable to pay Fitzgerald the minimum wage.

