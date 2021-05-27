Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Island, IL

Free Rugby Skills Camp at Douglas Park

rigov.org
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the great game of rugby... Experience the great game of rugby with the Young Irish QC Rugby Football Club. This Rookie Rugby summer skills camp is non-contact and designed to teach the fundamentals of playing rugby with short drills and fun games. This camp for 3rd through 8th graders will be Saturdays, June 5th and June 12th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Registration is free but pre-registration is required as space is limited for this Rock Island Parks and Recreation camp. Register online at www.rigov.org/ePark using code: 10577 or call (309) 732-7275 to register by phone.

www.rigov.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rock Island, IL
Sports
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Football#Football Club#Parks And Recreation#Www Rigov Org Epark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona StateABC News

Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, authorities said. Six people were taken to a hospital in critical...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

China has administered more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

CNN — China has administered more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, an astonishing milestone that comes as the country rolls out an unrivaled inoculation drive. A total of 1,010,489,000 doses have been given as of Saturday, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement. Those doses are almost...