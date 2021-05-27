Free Rugby Skills Camp at Douglas Park

Experience the great game of rugby... Experience the great game of rugby with the Young Irish QC Rugby Football Club. This Rookie Rugby summer skills camp is non-contact and designed to teach the fundamentals of playing rugby with short drills and fun games. This camp for 3rd through 8th graders will be Saturdays, June 5th and June 12th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Registration is free but pre-registration is required as space is limited for this Rock Island Parks and Recreation camp. Register online at www.rigov.org/ePark using code: 10577 or call (309) 732-7275 to register by phone.