Facebook truly, really hates the new privacy measures Apple introduced with iOS 14.5 last month. Called App Tracking Transparency, the new framework makes it mandatory for apps to explicitly ask user permission in order to track them – an activity that serves as the foundation for serving targeted ads. Facebook has been opposing it ever since Apple first revealed the plans, and even went on to launch a whole campaign in the name of protecting small businesses. Apple still went ahead. But the injury is apparently deep for the social media titan. Deep enough that the company funded research with the sole purpose of criticizing the new privacy guidelines, and how it is harmful to both users as well as the competition.