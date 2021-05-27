Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cancer Survivor Val Kilmer, 61, Chronicles His Life In Upcoming Documentary ‘Val’: ‘Tireless Hours Of Editing And Endless Emotions With Each New Cut!”

By Marisa Sullivan
survivornet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Val Kilmer announced that he will be releasing a personal documentary of his life and career later this year, simply titled Val. The throat cancer survivor filmed himself nearly every day for years and says he can’t believe this project has finally come to fruition. A common cause of...

www.survivornet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Kilmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#Cancer Treatment#Documentary#Causes Of Cancer#Throat Cancer Kilmer#Christian#Mercedes#English#Actor Val Kilmer#Tireless Hours#Endless Emotions#Intimate Footage#Hpv Related Throat Cancer#Dr Allen Ho#Dr Jessica Geiger#Tombstone#Cervical Cancer#Editing#Men#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Amazon acquires Val Kilmer doc from A24

Amazon Studios has acquired US and Latin American rights to the documentary Val. From directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo, this is the first feature in the slate of documentaries and doc-series being produced by A24, whose nonfiction arm is led by Ben Cotner. Producers include Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, TwainMania’s Val Kilmer, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick, Leo Scott of Cartel Films, and Ting Poo.
MoviesSFGate

Val Kilmer Documentary in the Works From Amazon Studios, A24

In perhaps the biggest news from Amazon this week, the studio has acquired a new documentary about the life and times of Val Kilmer. (We kid; the top story is its pending acquisition of MGM.) But “Val,” a chronicle of the method actor behind “The Doors” and “Top Gun,” also ranks as a buzzy purchase as Amazon makes moves to compete in the streaming wars.
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Val Kilmer, Rugrats, Oscar Isaac + More!

AMAZON ACQUIRES VAL KILMER DOCUMENTARY: Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to Val, a documentary about the career of Val Kilmer. Vulture reports that the project draws from Kilmer’s personal archives as he has been “documenting his own life and craft through film and video” for over 40 years. The film will be released later this year.
Violent CrimesVulture

This Val Kilmer Documentary Has Been Shooting for 40 Years

Somewhere, somehow, we have a feeling Mark Twain is happy about this. Amazon Studios announced today that it has acquired the rights to Val, a documentary about the fascinatingly complex career of Val Kilmer. The film is described as being a creative tour de force drawn from Kilmer’s personal archives, as he has been “documenting his own life and craft through film and video” for over 40 years. There were apparently “thousands” of hours of Kilmer’s footage to comb through for Val, footage that began when the actor had his breakthrough role in 1984’s Top Secret! “At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could’ve been shipwrecked,” Kilmer said in a statement. “I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time?” Val will be released later this year, and we’ll prepare by rewatching Willow.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Documentary VAL Set To Explore The Life & Career Of The Mighty Val Kilmer

The mighty Val Kilmer is set to be the focus of a new documentary titled, Val which was produced by A24 and acquired by Amazon Studios in the U.S. and Latin America. A24 will distribute the film throughout the rest of the world and there are rumblings that the film could also make its premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
MoviesMovieMaker

Chalamet + Guadagnino Reunite; A Doc About Val Kilmer; Easttown Promises

Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino reunite for a project unrelated to Call Me By Your Name; Val Kilmer will help tell his own life story; Easttown promises. Plus: What do you consider an old movie?. A Quiet Place II: Anyone else making this their big return to theaters? Tickets bought....
MoviesMilitary.com

‘Iceman’ Val Kilmer Set to Tell His Story in New Documentary

Val Kilmer never followed the career plan that Hollywood wanted for him, and now the (true) maverick actor is the subject of a new documentary called “Val.”. Kilmer has suffered from health issues over the past few years, and he now has difficulty speaking because of a tracheotomy after a throat cancer diagnosis. He looked back on his career and medical problems in the 2020 memoir "I'm Your Huckleberry."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Actor Dennis Quaid Is The Proud Father of Three: Get To Know Jack, Thomas, and Zoe

Texas native Dennis Quaid has been a leading man in Hollywood for decades. Known for starring in high-profile films like The Right Stuff and The Parent Trap, he's developed quite a following over the years with fans who love his charming smile and low-key comedic timing. With such a big career, it's easy to focus on his personal life by looking at his relationships or failed marriages. But more importantly, Dennis Quaid fully embraces his role as a father, regardless of which relationships didn't work out in the past.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Val der Valk: Meet the past and present cast of hit detective show

Van der Valk first appeared on TV screens way back in 1972 and the hit detective drama was so popular it ran for 20 years before finishing in 1992. Given its large following from viewers, it's no wonder that ITV decided to bring back the hit show in 2020, which is currently being aired once again on the network.
Celebritiesthefocus.news

Is Steven Seagal Russian? Actor's personal life and 2021 net worth explored

Is Steven Seagal Russian? People are interested in the actor’s net worth and personal life after he joined the pro-Kremlin political party Just Russia. Seagal’s spokesman announced on Sunday 30 May that the actor has joined the pro-Kremlin political party Just Russia. The party was established earlier this year with...
CelebritiesDaily Iberian

Billy Porter: I feel free after revealing HIV diagnosis

Billy Porter feels “free” after revealing his HIV diagnosis. The 'Pose' star revealed last week he was diagnosed as HIV positive back in 2007, and has now said he feels like a weight has been lifted after keeping his condition a secret for 14 years. Speaking during an appearance on...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Mary J. Blige Reflects on 'My Life' in New Documentary Trailer

Mary J. Blige reflects on her influential album My Life in the trailer for upcoming documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, the film arrives on June 25th via Amazon Prime Video. In the new trailer, the singer discusses her early days and how writing...
CancerPopculture

'Love Island' Star Diagnosed With Cancer

Love Island U.K. star Demi Jones announced she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last week. The 22-year-old reality TV star told fans she was trying to stay positive in the face of adversity. Jones has been keeping fans up to date with her health journey since last month, when she first felt a lump in her neck.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Wyatt Russell Reveals The Advice His Dad Kurt Gave Him When Joining The MCU

When you’re the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and you decide to go into acting, it would be foolish not to take the advice of your parents considering that they’re both legends of the big screen. In Wyatt’s case, his old man’s wise words came from a place of knowledge and experience, given that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s John Walker followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Public HealthSFGate

Salma Hayek on 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' 'Eternals' and Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID

Chloé Zhao will never forget one particular night shoot while filming “Eternals,” Marvel’s upcoming movie about a group of immortals living on Earth whose leader is Ajak, played by Salma Hayek. It was a cold and drizzly evening on location in an English forest in the fall of 2019, and the Oscar-winning director told the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, that they could return to their trailers while some technical issues were being resolved and it was unclear when the cameras would start rolling again.