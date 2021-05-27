Cancel
Video Games

The 5 greatest moments in EVE Online history

By Steven Messner
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the 18 years that EVE Online has been around, its players have created hundreds of incredible stories. EVE Online history is a tapestry red with blood from thousands of battles, unseen betrayals, and hilarious gags. For the past few years, I've been documenting many of these shenanigans with in-depth reports ranging on EVE Online's most famous scammers to its hardened Titan killers. If you want to read some epic space drama, you can find all of PC Gamer's EVE Online stories here.

