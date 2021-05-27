newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Moonlight’ Star Trevante Rhodes To Portray Mike Tyson In Hulu’s ‘Iron Mike’ Series

By Christian Hubbard
fullcirclecinema.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life and times of Mike Tyson is about to be told through a bevy of new projects focusing on the heavyweight boxer. With Jamie Foxx set to star as in a limited series in the works from Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese, Hulu is also developing its own biopic series about The Baddest Man on the Planet. As first reported by Collider, Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes will portray Mike Tyson Hulu’s Iron Mike.

fullcirclecinema.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Trevante Rhodes
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Tom Ackerley
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Will#Limited Series#Film Star#Wba#Wbc#Ibf#Memorable Roles#Episodes#Love#Boxer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Sex CrimesAwful Announcing

ABC News to air four-hour documentary, ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout,’ on boxer’s life and career

The appetite for Mike Tyson content appears to be growing. On Monday, ABC News announced an upcoming two-part, four-hour documentary on the legendary boxer titled Mike Tyson: The Knockout. The first part of the documentary will premiere Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Part two will air the following week on June 1. Each part will available for streaming the following day on Hulu.
TV Seriessouthernillinoisnow.com

Watch first trailer for ABC’s Mike Tyson doc; ‘House of Payne’ & ‘Assisted Living’ get early renewal, & more

ABC has unveiled a teaser for the upcoming Mike Tyson docu-series, Mike Tyson: The Knockout. The two-part primetime event will explore Tyson’s life, including his boxing career, his tumultuous personal life, his multiple controversies and his comeback. It’ll also feature ABC News archival footage, and previously unaired interviews with Tyson himself. Tyson, who was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, was the youngest boxer, at age 20, to hold the title.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Mike Tyson Praises Jamie Foxx’s Impression of Him, ‘Magnificent!’

Mike Tyson likes what he sees from Jamie Foxx — telling TMZ Sports the actor’s impression of the boxing legend is “magnificent!”. Foxx has been transforming into “Iron Mike” for a project he’s been working on for years! It was initially pitched as a feature film but now it’s being shopped as a TV series.
Celebritiesgivemesport.com

Mike Tyson reveals what it takes to join his entourage

Mike Tyson is arguably one of the most feared, reputable and downright baddest men on the planet. The boxing hero, now 56, carved an amazing career and was the heavyweight champion of the world for many years. 'Iron Mike' also famously returned to the ring back in November, fighting an...
EntertainmentPosted by
WRAL News

New this week: 'Friends' again, Mike Tyson doc & 'Cruella'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available to rent on Disney+ starting Friday. This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live action pic with Glenn Close for that matter). Instead this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

ABC News’ Byron Pitts: ‘Mike Tyson’ Docuseries Packs a Punch

One of the biggest and most controversial names in boxing is at the center of the upcoming ABC documentary series Mike Tyson: The Knockout. Through four parts over two nights, the series covers the climb, crash, and comeback of the often polarizing former heavyweight champion. The story is told through new interviews, archival video, and previously unaired footage of a poignant interview with Tyson, conducted by Byron Pitts, ABC News chief national correspondent.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Mike Tyson Drops in Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant

The former heavyweight champion is in the Hudson Valley and was spotted dining at a popular restaurant. Everyone loves getting a photo with a celebrity. I'm not going to lie. I would be pretty nervous about asking Mike Tyson for a photo. At one time he was probably the most dangerous dude on the planet but I guess he's just a teddy bear.
TV & VideosRepublic

MIKE TYSON RECALLED ON ABC

TV season’s over! Almost. Oddly enough, this can be the most interesting time of the year on network TV. Freed from the ratings game for a moment, networks can actually air something risky, challenging, interesting and even smart. On ABC, the window cracks open wide enough to air “Mike Tyson:...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Trevante Rhodes

Hulu Finds Its ‘Iron Mike’ in ‘Moonlight’ Breakout Trevante Rhodes. Hulu has cast its Iron Mike. Moonlight breakout Trevante Rhodes has been tapped to play Mike Tyson in the streamer’s limited series, Iron Mike. From the team behind I, Tonya, the. ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’: Film Review. Andra...
Celebrities1057kokz.com

Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’; Regina Hall in ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’; & more

Trevante Rhodes has been cast as Mike Tyson in the forthcoming Hulu series Iron Mike, Variety has learned. Rhodes will also serve as an executive producer on the eight-episode series, which is said to “explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of the former heavyweight champion. Tyson, however, will not be involved in upcoming project. Instead, he’ll be executive producing a limited series based on his life with Jamie Foxx attached to star. Iron Mike begins production later this year.
TV & Videosc21media.net

ABC News takes a swing at Tyson doc

ABC News in the US has commissioned a two-part feature documentary about world champion boxer Mike Tyson, chronicling his rise to fame, fall from grace and eventual comeback. Mike Tyson: The Knockout will air on ABC between 20.00 and 22.00 EDT on Tuesday May 25, with the second two-hour episode airing at the same time the following Tuesday.
TV & VideosLake County News

‘Hacks’ a discerning comedy; ‘Mike Tyson’ throws punches

Remembering the late comedian Joan Rivers, known for an acerbic persona and self-deprecating humor, might be the best option for understanding the modus operandi of Jean Smart’s aging comic Deborah Vance in the HBO Max series “Hacks.”. In this 10-episode series, Deborah has thrived in a long career as a...
MoviesRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Tuesday: CBS and NBC finales, plus a Mike Tyson documentary

The Skin We’re In (7:30 p.m., WRAL) - On the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, this new WRAL documentary examines racial discrimination through personal stories from people of color who have experienced discrimination, bias and microaggression first hand. This will rebroadcast on FOX50 on May 30 at 5 p.m. You can also watch online at wraldocumentary.com, or stream on the WRAL app through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and YouTube starting tonight at 7:30.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Hulu Won’t Be Knocked Out Of The Ring On Mike Tyson Biopic ‘Iron Mike’ Despite Punches Thrown By Boxer

Hulu is standing firm with its Mike Tyson biopic series despite a few jabs from the former world champion boxer. In February, the streamer revealed it had ordered eight-episode series Iron Mike from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie with Margot Robbie exec producing and Mixed-ish’s Karin Gist set as showrunner and exec producer.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Mitchell Bites Into Vamp Role, Hulu Casts Mike Tyson and More

Lost vet Elizabeth Mitchell is taking on a bloodthirsty new gig in the Netflix vampire hunter series First Kill. In the drama — based on a short story by author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — “it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family,” per the official synopsis. “She sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Star‘s Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”
TV & VideosDecider

How To Watch ABC’s ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’ Live Online

The first half of a special four-hour documentary series about the life and career of boxing legend Mike Tyson premieres tonight on ABC. Featuring interviews with Rosie Perez, Buster Douglas, former President of HBO Sports Ross Greenburg, ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, and various people from Tyson’s inner circle, Mike Tyson: The Knockout chronicles the former champion’s climb, crash, and comeback. From his difficult childhood to becoming world champion to his 1992 rape conviction and numerous personal struggles, Tyson reflects on what he has learned throughout his boxing career and his new outlook on life.