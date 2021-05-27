‘Moonlight’ Star Trevante Rhodes To Portray Mike Tyson In Hulu’s ‘Iron Mike’ Series

Lost vet Elizabeth Mitchell is taking on a bloodthirsty new gig in the Netflix vampire hunter series First Kill. In the drama — based on a short story by author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — “it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family,” per the official synopsis. “She sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Star‘s Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”