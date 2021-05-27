‘Moonlight’ Star Trevante Rhodes To Portray Mike Tyson In Hulu’s ‘Iron Mike’ Series
The life and times of Mike Tyson is about to be told through a bevy of new projects focusing on the heavyweight boxer. With Jamie Foxx set to star as in a limited series in the works from Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese, Hulu is also developing its own biopic series about The Baddest Man on the Planet. As first reported by Collider, Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes will portray Mike Tyson Hulu’s Iron Mike.fullcirclecinema.com