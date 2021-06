(TOM SCOTT’S COLUMN WILL RETURN TUESDAY.) This was first scooped six weeks ago by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, but it’s official now. Boise State men’s basketball is one of eight teams set for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, a major early-season tournament to be played November 18-21. The Broncos will be joined by Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, Temple and West Virginia. The Bonnies are the unsung entry. “This is a significant opportunity for St. Bonaventure—a consensus Top 20 team—to pick up some Quad 1 games,” wrote Rothstein. The same could be said for Boise State. Those Quad 1 matchups are hard to come by for mid-majors.