Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Rock Brings Up “Tobacco Spit Incident” In Response To Chris Jericho

By Joshua Gagnon
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, Chris Jericho tweeted about The Rock after watching a number of WWE videos on YouTube. “Going down the @YouTube rabbit hole tonight and one thing is clear…he may be the biggest box office draw in Hollywood today, but my goodness, let’s not ever forget how GREAT @TheRock was in the ring,” Jericho wrote. “One of the best ever.”

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco#The Rock#First Match#Combat#Classic Rock#Wwe Smackdown#Wwe Smackdown#Man#Incident#Brother#Nuts#Hollywood#Wwe Videos#Juice#Fun#Therock#Liquid#Animosity#Box Office#Uphill Battles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Star Makes Fun Of Chris Jericho Getting Thrown Off The Cage At AEW Blood & Guts

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the highly anticipated Blood & Guts match which saw The Pinnacle face off against The Inner Circle. Near the end of the match Chris Jericho and MJF climbed to the top of the cage where they battled back and forth, and after MJF busted Jericho open with the diamond ring he threatened to throw Jericho off the top of the cage.
NFLBenzinga

Urban Meyer, Charlie Strong Assist Chris Jericho During AEW's Latest PPV

NFL fans watching All Elite Wrestling’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view Sunday night were treated to two surprising cameos during the main event match at TIAA Bank Field. What Happened? During the main event AEW match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, Jacksonville Jaguars coaches Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Booker T Agrees With Chris Jericho On AEW Working With IMPACT Wrestling

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about criticism he received for comments he made on a previous episode regarding Kenny Omega becoming IMPACT World Champion. Booker stated that IMPACT gained nothing by having Omega win their world title and said he doesn’t know “what the company is thinking right now.” While Rebellion was reportedly the most successful IMPACT pay-per-view in years, television ratings since the event have been some of the lowest of 2021.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Responds To Criticism Of His Big “Blood & Guts” Bump

On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho went solo as he recounted Blood and Guts as well as praising the success of the show for being the number one show on cable. Jericho discussed the story being told at the climax of the match where the Inner Circle beat down The Pinnacle, and MJF climbs on top of the cage.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Inner Circle And The Pinnacle Battle In Wild Blood And Guts Match

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Pinnacle (MJF, Shawn Spears, FTR, and Wardlow) defeated Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana, and Jake Hager) in a wild Blood and Guts Match. The bout featured one giant steel cage covering two rings with one member of each group wrestling for five...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Comments On Dark Side Of The Ring Treating Subjects With Respect

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, AEW Superstar Chris Jericho commented on Dark Side of the Ring treating the subjects of their shows with respect, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the show’s creators: “The creators of the show are fans of...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Chris Jericho takes a show at WWE's booking

During his long WWE adventure, Chris Jericho took part only once in a Hell in a Cell match. This happened on the occasion of the pay-per-view 'Judgment Day' in 2002 when he faced an absolute champion of the caliber of Triple H. It was The Game that triumphed, closing the...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Sin Cara Explains His Backstage Fights With Chris Jericho, Sheamus, Simon Gotch

Gisberto Guzzo & Sean Ross Sapp May 10, 2021 12:00PM. Sin Cara's backstage skirmishes got him sent to anger management classes. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the former WWE Superstar (now Cinta de Oro) was asked about his willingness to fight and defend himself, having reportedly had altercations with the likes of Sheamus, Chris Jericho, and Simon Gotch. Questioned if the stories were true - and if so - what happened, Sin Cara laughed and said, "I got sent to anger management classes."
WWE411mania.com

More Details On Chris Jericho’s Injury After Fall From Cage

As we reported last night, Chris Jericho suffered a legitimate injury to his arm after falling from the cage during AEW Blood and Guts last week. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho suffered a dislocated elbow. Other than his involvement in Stadium Stampede, he is expected to be out from 4-6 weeks.
WWEgoombastomp.com

The AEW Blood and Guts Ending and Controversy

The post-main event set piece of AEW’s TV special, Blood and Guts, caused a bit of an uproar within the internet wrestling community. As is the way with pretty much any cage match since King of the Ring 1998, someone was going to end up falling from the top of the structure and it just so happened that this time it was Chris Jericho’s turn.
WWEPWMania

Injury Update On Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho will reportedly be out of action for 4-6 weeks. As reported earlier, it was revealed that Jericho suffered a left elbow injury during the fall from the Blood & Guts cage on the May 5 AEW Dynamite show. This is why Jericho wore the brace on his arm during this week’s Dynamite segment with The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Insight Into Brian Pillman’s Influence On Chris Jericho

Producer of The Brian Pillman Memorial Show 20th Anniversary Anthology, Joe Dombrowski, was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Dombrowski and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the influence of Brian Pillman on the industry as well as current AEW talent being included in the anthology. “Obviously...
WWEPWMania

Chris Jericho Addresses The Finish Of Blood and Guts Cage Match

During his recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho talked about the finish of the Blood and Guts cage match from the May 5th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:. “The idea was, he hits me with the ring and he’s going to throw me off unless I surrender. We thought, how much of a piece of shit would he be if the guys did surrender and he threw me off anyway. It was a combination of a Tony Khan idea, an MJF idea, and a Jericho idea. I don’t pretend like I want to take crazy stunt bumps. I didn’t want to take a thumbtack bump in the Ambrose Asylum and I didn’t really want to take a bump from the top of the cage to the floor, but it was best for the story. The original plan was for Santana & Ortiz (to surrender), but Santana had the idea for Sammy to do it because it was more of a babyface thing for Sammy. It was a black gym mat, about six inches high from the bottom, and it was a bunch of cardboard boxes, just empty cardboard boxes. That’s what professional stuntmen fall on and we had a stuntman there. He orchestrated the bump Kenny and Sammy took at Stadium Stampede. Then there was plywood and decoration, like a flat piece of plastic, that looked like a steel grate. That was it. It went from being a ten-foot air mattress to a thing that was three feet off the ground, which made the fall about 18 feet. I watched the stunt guy take the fall and he had a ‘turtle shell’ to protect his back and a helmet. I didn’t get a helmet. He told me to take a step off, not to flip back, which was what happened when I took the powerbomb from Wardlow off the stage. There was a lot of praying and you just think, ‘this could be it.’ The other time I felt this way was when I took the bump into the thumbtacks. I tell (MJF), ‘Give me a shove’ because I needed to feel something so I could take a pushback. I step back and I thought the bump would go by fast, but I just kept looking at him as I fell. Then, I landed, and of course, it takes the breath out of you. I’ve seen a few people bagging on it being a crashpad. It was no crashpad, it was a cardboard box. I don’t give a s**t if it was a crash pad, you just go for it. It felt great, obviously, it hurt, but I could move my arms and legs and I wasn’t dead. The crowd went completely silent and I just laid there until they took me away on a stretcher and the people started clapping.
WWEComicBook

AEW's Chris Jericho Reportedly Out For Several Weeks with Injury

Chris Jericho resurfaced on this week's AEW Dynamite sporting a sizable cast on his arm, and many weren't sure if it was because of a real injury or kayfabe fallout from the match between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle at Blood & Guts. It turns out it is the former, as Jericho revealed on his Talk is Jericho podcast that his arm was a mess from the big fall from on top of the cage to the ground below. Jericho thought it might be dislocated, and Tony Schiavone confirmed it was a dislocated elbow, which according to Dave Meltzer will take Jericho out of action for four to six weeks.